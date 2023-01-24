© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Havasupai Tribe allows return of tourism after nearly three years

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 24, 2023 at 3:15 PM MST
Havasupai falls
AP Photo/Bob Daugherty, File
/
This 1997 file photo shows one of five waterfalls on Havasu Creek as its waters tumble 210 feet on the Havasupai Tribe's reservation.

The Havasupai Tribe will allow visitors to return to the reservation Feb. 1 after nearly three years.

Leaders closed the reservation in March 2020 in order to protect tribal members in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Havasupai Tourism Office, no new reservations for the Havasu Falls Campground will be accepted for 2023 as the tribe reschedules those who had their dates canceled through 2022.

Those with previously canceled reservations will be booked on their original dates. People who don’t want the new dates can sell their reservations on a transfer list at havasupaireservations.com.

Available reservations will be posted at 8 a.m. Mountain Standard Time each day.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Havasupai TribeHavasupai FallsCOVID-19Local Newstourism
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF