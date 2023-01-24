Havasupai Tribe allows return of tourism after nearly three years

The Havasupai Tribe will allow visitors to return to the reservation Feb. 1 after nearly three years.

Leaders closed the reservation in March 2020 in order to protect tribal members in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Havasupai Tourism Office, no new reservations for the Havasu Falls Campground will be accepted for 2023 as the tribe reschedules those who had their dates canceled through 2022.

Those with previously canceled reservations will be booked on their original dates. People who don’t want the new dates can sell their reservations on a transfer list at havasupaireservations.com.

Available reservations will be posted at 8 a.m. Mountain Standard Time each day.