© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Mohave County officials identify victim of 50-year-old cold case murder

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 24, 2023 at 3:25 PM MST
MohaveAudreyRice.jpeg
Mohave County Sheriff's Department
/
Colleen Audrey Rice's body was found in the desert outside Kingman in 1971. She was at the center of a more than 50-year-old cold case until her identity was revealed through DNA testing in January 2023. The investigation is ongoing and officials are seeking information about Rice and her killer or killers.

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say they’ve discovered the identity of a murder victim at the center of a more than 50-year-old cold case.

This week investigators learned that it was Colleen Audrey Rice who was found in the desert east of Kingman in 1971.

Her identity was revealed through advanced DNA testing and genome sequencing of a relative.

The effort was partially funded by local community members.

Rice was originally from Ohio and it isn’t known how she came to be in Arizona.

She was estranged from her family and few records have been found.

The investigation is ongoing and officials are continuing to search for information about Rice and the circumstances surrounding her murder.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News cold caseMOHAVE COUNTYMohave County Sheriff's Office
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF