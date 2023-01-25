American Lung Association gives Arizona failing grades on tobacco control policies

The American Lung Association has given Arizona a mostly failing grade for its tobacco control policies.

The group says the state lags behind in preventing and reducing tobacco use.

The Lung Association’s annual State of Tobacco control report evaluates state and federal policies and makes recommendations.

It says Arizona has higher than average adult smoking rates and high tobacco use among high school students.

The report gave the state F grades on prevention programs and ending the sale of flavored tobacco products and called on state lawmakers to pass legislation to reduce youth access to tobacco products.

According to the Lung Association, tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the U-S and kills more than 8,200 Arizonans a year.