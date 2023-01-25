© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
KNAU and Arizona News

Bipartisan bill supports psychedelic mushroom research

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 25, 2023 at 6:16 AM MST
Douglas holds a handful of recently harvested psilocybin mushrooms, which sell for about $200 an ounce.
Esther Honig
/
Harvest Public Media
A man holds a handful of recently harvested psilocybin mushrooms.

A bipartisan team of lawmakers wants to allocate $30 million into studying the effects of psilocybin – the psychedelic ingredient in “magic mushrooms” – to treat numerous health conditions.

The bill would provide funding for competitive research grants for clinical trials of whole-mushroom psilocybin for eventual approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Psilocybin is currently illegal in every state other than Oregon.

Advocates of the bill say psilocybin can be used to treat mental health conditions, including PTSD, depression, anxiety disorders, chronic pain and other ailments.

The bill has been assigned to the Health and Human Services and Appropriations committees.

state and local newsarizona state capitolArizona Legislaturemushrooms
