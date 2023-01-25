Bipartisan bill supports psychedelic mushroom research

A bipartisan team of lawmakers wants to allocate $30 million into studying the effects of psilocybin – the psychedelic ingredient in “magic mushrooms” – to treat numerous health conditions.

The bill would provide funding for competitive research grants for clinical trials of whole-mushroom psilocybin for eventual approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Psilocybin is currently illegal in every state other than Oregon.

Advocates of the bill say psilocybin can be used to treat mental health conditions, including PTSD, depression, anxiety disorders, chronic pain and other ailments.

The bill has been assigned to the Health and Human Services and Appropriations committees.