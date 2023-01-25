Judge: Arizona law banning abortions due to genetic abnormality can take effect

A federal judge has ruled an Arizona law banning doctors from performing abortions due to genetic abnormalities can now take effect.

The law was first passed by Arizona legislators two years ago, but Roe v. Wade barred it from taking effect. The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade allowed the law to proceed.

Abortion rights groups and providers sued to stop it. A federal court recently ruled against them.

Arizona law currently bans abortions after 15 weeks. Under the new ruling, doctors can now face criminal charges for abortions performed at any stage of pregnancy due to a genetic abnormality.