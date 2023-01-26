Forest officials to begin environmental review of pozzolan proposal

Kaibab National Forest officials will begin an environmental review of a proposal from a cement company to explore for pozzolan at the eastern base of Bill Williams Mountain.

The substance is an additive used in cement. Forest officials accepted the draft plan of operations from Drake Cement but haven’t yet approved exploration activities proposed for an area near the City of Williams.

They’ll announce information about public comment and public meetings on the plan late next month.

Officials say the environmental review process could take months or years depending on the level of analysis.

The exploration plan is not a proposal to mine and includes digging and backfilling eight 20-foot trenches.