Overnight closures and lane restrictions next week on stretch of I-17 near Sunset Point

A section of Interstate 17 will close briefly overnight several days next week for rock blasting operations.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says both directions of I-17 between Bumble Bee and Sunset Point, including on and off ramps, will close from 10:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. the nights of Tuesday, January 31 through Thursday, February 2. Drivers should expect lengthy delays. Additionally, southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane nightly from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. beginning the evening of Monday, January 30, to the morning of Saturday, February 4, for traffic control related to rock blasting.

Other intermittent closures and lane restrictions are scheduled next week in the same area. A full list is on ADOT’s traffic alert page, www.improvingi17.com/traffic-alerts/.