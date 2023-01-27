Record number of Arizonans enroll in Affordable Care Act in 2023

A record number of Arizonans signed up for health insurance this year under the Affordable Care Act.

Cronkite News reports enrollment in the program continues to rebound from the Trump administration's efforts to suppress coverage. The more than 235,000 Arizonans who signed up in the most recent enrollment period were part of 16.3 million people nationwide to receive coverage from the ACA marketplace. That figure is also a record high.

Advocates credit aggressive efforts by the Biden administration, including a longer enrollment period and an extension of financial support for the federally subsidized health care program.