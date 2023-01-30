© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Grand Canyon river rafting lottery opens Feb. 1 to non-commercial groups

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published January 30, 2023 at 12:14 PM MST
river_rafting.jpeg
1 of 1
sierraclub.org

The annual online lottery for non-commercial rafting trips on the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon opens February 1, 2023.

Those selected for a launch date must pay a trip deposit as well as the permit balance due within 90 days. Follow-up lotteries are held as needed regarding cancellations and unclaimed launch dates.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and may not be a member of another trip. Applications will be accepted through February 25, 2023.

Information is online at www.grcariverpermits.nps.gov.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsGrand Canyoncolorado riverriver raftinglottery