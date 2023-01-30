Indigenous leaders testify in support of educational trust supporting New Mexico tribal communities

Native American leaders testified Friday before a House committee in support of creating a special $50 million trust fund to help finance educational programs within New Mexico's tribal communities. They describe the proposal as an investment in Native people and a signal to students that the state believes in them.

New Mexico is last in the nation when it comes to reading and math proficiency. Native American youth are among those with the lowest graduation rates. Backers of the trust say it could help improve student outcomes.

A court in 2018 found New Mexico had failed to provide an adequate education to at-risk students, including Native Americans.

State education officials are still working to finalize a plan to address the concerns.