Recent snowfalls may slow water level decline at Lake Mead
Weather officials say hefty snowfalls that fed the Colorado River in recent weeks may slow the water level decline of Lake Mead on the Nevada-Arizona border.
Forecasters now expect Lake Mead to finish this year around 1,027 feet elevation, about 19 feet lower than its current level.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal says that’s about 7 feet higher than the 2023 end-of-year elevation in the bureau’s forecast from last month.
Lake Powell, the reservoir on the Arizona-Utah border, now is expected to finish this year at 3,543 feet or 16 feet higher than last month’s forecast and about 19 feet higher than its current level.