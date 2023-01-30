© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Recent snowfalls may slow water level decline at Lake Mead

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 30, 2023 at 5:14 AM MST
A formerly sunken boat sits high and dry along the shoreline of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, on May 10, near Boulder City, Nev.
John Locher
/
AP
A formerly sunken boat sits high and dry along the shoreline of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, on May 10, near Boulder City, Nev.

Weather officials say hefty snowfalls that fed the Colorado River in recent weeks may slow the water level decline of Lake Mead on the Nevada-Arizona border.

Forecasters now expect Lake Mead to finish this year around 1,027 feet elevation, about 19 feet lower than its current level.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal says that’s about 7 feet higher than the 2023 end-of-year elevation in the bureau’s forecast from last month.

Lake Powell, the reservoir on the Arizona-Utah border, now is expected to finish this year at 3,543 feet or 16 feet higher than last month’s forecast and about 19 feet higher than its current level.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newsLake MeadLake Powellarizona drought
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press