Desert View Drive and Hermit Road at Grand Canyon remain closed

Officials have closed more than 20 miles of State Route 64, also known as Desert View Drive, in Grand Canyon National Park because of snowy conditions.

They’ve also closed Hermit Road and haven’t given an estimate for reopening either roadway.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is urging drivers to avoid traveling in areas impacted by the recent winter weather.

According to the National Weather Service some lingering snow showers in the region today could create localized hazardous travel.

Some higher elevation areas could see some light accumulation throughout the day with up to two inches in Heber-Overgaard and less than an inch in Flagstaff and much of the northeastern portion of the state.