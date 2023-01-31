Desert View Drive and Hermit Road at Grand Canyon remain closed

© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU 106.1 in Prescott is currently down due to technical difficulties. Our engineer is working toward a solution and expects a solution tomorrow. Thank you for your patience.
Published January 31, 2023 at 4:00 PM MST
An image from 2019 showing winter whiteout conditions on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

Officials have closed more than 20 miles of State Route 64, also known as Desert View Drive, in Grand Canyon National Park because of snowy conditions.

They’ve also closed Hermit Road and haven’t given an estimate for reopening either roadway.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is urging drivers to avoid traveling in areas impacted by the recent winter weather.

According to the National Weather Service some lingering snow showers in the region today could create localized hazardous travel.

Some higher elevation areas could see some light accumulation throughout the day with up to two inches in Heber-Overgaard and less than an inch in Flagstaff and much of the northeastern portion of the state.

