KNAU and Arizona News

Proposed bill wants to ban emergency vaccines from school requirements

KNAU STAFF
Published January 31, 2023 at 6:18 AM MST
A new bill wants to ban schools from requiring students to be immunized with any future “emergency use” vaccines.

KJZZ reports the bill’s sponsor, Republican Rep. Steve Montenegro, said children shouldn’t be forced to take what he described as experimental drugs.

The COVID-19 vaccine was initially approved by the FDA as an emergency-use vaccine.

Opponents warned the bill could jeopardize public health during a future pandemic.

Republicans passed the bill out of the House Health and Human Services Committee on a party-line vote Monday.

KNAU STAFF
