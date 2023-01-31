© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Townsend-Winona Road near Flagstaff closed after propane truck crash

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 31, 2023 at 12:28 PM MST
Townsend-Winona crash
Coconino County Sheriff's Office
/
A Jeep collided with a propane truck on Townsend-Winona Road on Tue, Jan. 31, 2023, causing a propane leak that caused the indefinite closure of the road.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office closed Townsend-Winona Road near Flagstaff Tuesday following a crash involving a propane truck.

Officials say the driver of an SUV dropped his phone and while reaching down to pick it up drifted across the center line hitting the 2,500-gallon propane tanker, tearing off its rear axle.

It caused a leak in the truck with propane to potentially pooling near the BNSF railroad tracks.

The company is assessing whether to halt train traffic until a hazardous materials team can deem the area safe.

No evacuations are expected in the area. The drivers had minor injuries and were treated on scene.

There is no timeframe for reopening Townsend-Winona Road which only accessible from the Interstate 40.

KNAU STAFF
