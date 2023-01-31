Townsend-Winona Road near Flagstaff closed after propane truck crash

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office closed Townsend-Winona Road near Flagstaff Tuesday following a crash involving a propane truck.

Officials say the driver of an SUV dropped his phone and while reaching down to pick it up drifted across the center line hitting the 2,500-gallon propane tanker, tearing off its rear axle.

It caused a leak in the truck with propane to potentially pooling near the BNSF railroad tracks.

The company is assessing whether to halt train traffic until a hazardous materials team can deem the area safe.

No evacuations are expected in the area. The drivers had minor injuries and were treated on scene.

There is no timeframe for reopening Townsend-Winona Road which only accessible from the Interstate 40.