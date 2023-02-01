Earth Notes: African Americans in Arizona’s Timber Industry

In the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, the timber industry was drawn to the Colorado Plateau’s extensive pine forests. And African Americans played a big part in that industry.

People of African descent had already come to the Southwest as early as the 1500s, with the Spaniards. After the Civil War, they migrated west, joining the early survey expeditions, working on steamboats and railroads, as miners and farmers, and as soldiers and cowboys.

By the early 1900s, work in logging camps and mills brought them to Arizona. The Cady Lumber Company was based in McNary, Louisiana, but by the 1920s the choice old-growth trees were almost gone in the South. So Cady decided to relocate its entire operation—machinery, employees, their families, and possessions--from Louisiana to the rich forests of the White Mountains in northeast Arizona. McNary became the name of the new company town as well.

Nearly 500 of the workers were African American. Segregation still existed--Blacks lived in a separate part of the town—but many received good wages and found a degree of tolerance.

Cady Lumber eventually became Southwest Forest Industries. It moved operations again, this time to Flagstaff, again with African Americans. Among them was former Flagstaff mayor Coral Evans’ grandfather—he came from Louisiana to work in the McNary sawmill, and later to Flagstaff.

Logging jobs meant workers migrated as the economic winds shifted. As they moved westward, they not only helped build an industry, but community too.

This Earth Note was written by Rose Houk and produced by KNAU and the Sustainable Communities Program at Northern Arizona University.