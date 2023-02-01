© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Grant awarded to NAU and other AZ schools to alleviate nursing shortage

Published February 1, 2023 at 12:23 PM MST
Published February 1, 2023 at 12:23 PM MST
Nurse
John Minchillo/AP, file
A nurse at work during the early days of the pandemic.

The Arizona Department of Health Services has awarded nearly $6.5 million to Northern Arizona University to help alleviate the state’s nursing shortage.

The grant is designed to accelerate the completion of nursing programs, allowing students to finish their bachelor’s and master’s degrees in 12 to 18 months.

It’s part of a more than $43 million package allocated by the state Legislature to nursing programs at the University of Arizona, Arizona State, Creighton University and Grand Canyon University.

Nearly 900 students will receive the grants to cover tuition and fees.

It requires them to practice nursing in Arizona for at least four years upon completion of their degrees.

Arizona has one of the most severe nursing shortages in the nation, which was made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

