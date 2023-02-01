Navajo Code Talker John Kinsel, Sr. turns 106

Navajo Code Talker John Kinsel, Sr. turned 106 over the weekend. He celebrated his birthday at his home in Lukachukai, Arizona.

More than 400 Navajo Code Talkers served in World War II and helped win the war by using the Navajo language to create an unbreakable code for radio communication.

Kinsel served during World War II in the 9th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division from Oct. 1942 to Jan. 1946, taking part in the Battles of Guam and Iwo Jima. He was awarded the Purple Heart in 1989 for his service at Iwo Jima.

This year marked the 80th anniversary of the creation of the Navajo Code Talkers.

Three Code Talkers remain today – Kinsel, Thomas H. Begay, and Peter MacDonald Sr.