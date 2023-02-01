© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU 106.1 in Prescott is currently down due to technical difficulties. Our engineer is working toward a solution and expects a solution tomorrow. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Code Talker John Kinsel, Sr. turns 106

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 1, 2023 at 6:53 AM MST
24900131_1928213970541449_3974970980092677816_n.jpg
Courtesy
/
Dine Code Talkers
John Kinsel, Sr.

Navajo Code Talker John Kinsel, Sr. turned 106 over the weekend. He celebrated his birthday at his home in Lukachukai, Arizona.

More than 400 Navajo Code Talkers served in World War II and helped win the war by using the Navajo language to create an unbreakable code for radio communication.

Kinsel served during World War II in the 9th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division from Oct. 1942 to Jan. 1946, taking part in the Battles of Guam and Iwo Jima. He was awarded the Purple Heart in 1989 for his service at Iwo Jima.

This year marked the 80th anniversary of the creation of the Navajo Code Talkers.

Three Code Talkers remain today – Kinsel, Thomas H. Begay, and Peter MacDonald Sr.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsNavajo Code Talkersstate and local newsNavajo Nation
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF