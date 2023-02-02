© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

New state program aims to combat human trafficking in tribal communities

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published February 2, 2023 at 3:36 PM MST
Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day
U.S. Department of the Interior
/
U.S. Department of the Interior
A 2017 study from the Urban Indian Health Institute showed Arizona had the third highest rate of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in the country.

The Arizona attorney general’s office has launched a new effort to combat human trafficking and missing and murdered Indigenous people. The first-of-its-kind program will focus on creating awareness in tribal communities throughout the state. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports.

The aim of the Train the Trainer program is to develop a culturally appropriate course that’ll focus on preventing human trafficking in Arizona and foster healing in Indigenous communities. It’s a partnership between Attorney General Kris Mayes’ office and the Inter Tribal Council of Arizona.

The program will be available to all 22 federally recognized tribes in the state and will be free of charge to tribal communities, businesses and schools. Officials hope it'll bring additional expertise and resources that haven’t been previously available to tribes. It’s expected to begin this spring.

According to Mayes, Arizona’s proximity to California, Las Vegas and Mexico makes the state a draw for human traffickers. A 2017 study from the Urban Indian Health Institute showed Arizona had the third highest rate of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in the country. According to the FBI, as of October 2022 there were nearly 200 Indigenous people confirmed to be missing from the Navajo Nation and New Mexico.

Those who live or work in an Arizona tribal community and are interested in becoming a trainer are asked to email Rachelle Lumpp at rachelle.lumpp@azag.gov or Madison Fulton at Madison.fulton@itcaonline.com.

Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom as executive producer in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
