GOP lawmakers approve bill to restrict drag shows

GOP lawmakers have advanced a bill to restrict drag shows in Arizona.

Senate Bill 1028, which Glendale Rep. Anthony Kern sponsors, would place drag shows that entertain audiences in a “sexually explicit manner” under the definition of adult cabaret performance, which has historically been limited to strip shows. Such shows would be banned from being held on public property or anywhere a minor could possibly view them.

Critics say the bill’s definition of drag performers could loop in transgender people and even actors as the definition considers drag performers to be anyone who uses clothing or makeup traditionally perceived as belonging to the opposite biological sex to exaggerate gender roles and sing, dance or act.

The bill is now headed to the Senate for full approval.