© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU Classical 106.1 in Prescott is currently down due to technical difficulties. Our engineers are working out a solution, but have not established an estimated time of service restoration. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

GOP lawmakers approve bill to restrict drag shows

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 3, 2023 at 6:54 AM MST
capitol.JPG

GOP lawmakers have advanced a bill to restrict drag shows in Arizona.

Senate Bill 1028, which Glendale Rep. Anthony Kern sponsors, would place drag shows that entertain audiences in a “sexually explicit manner” under the definition of adult cabaret performance, which has historically been limited to strip shows. Such shows would be banned from being held on public property or anywhere a minor could possibly view them.

Critics say the bill’s definition of drag performers could loop in transgender people and even actors as the definition considers drag performers to be anyone who uses clothing or makeup traditionally perceived as belonging to the opposite biological sex to exaggerate gender roles and sing, dance or act.

The bill is now headed to the Senate for full approval.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News state and local newsKNAU and Arizona newsLGBTQ+Arizona Legislaturebill
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF