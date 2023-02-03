Missing couple, dog rescued after days trapped in snow and ice

An elderly couple and their dog who went missing earlier this week were rescued Thursday after spending two nights trapped in snow and ice south of Prescott.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says the couple became stuck in treacherous road conditions on Senator Highway and had to spend two nights in their vehicle.

They ultimately conserved their fuel and had enough food and water with them to survive until rescuers found them Thursday after an extensive search.

The couple was airlifted to safety and their dog – Daphnee the Dachshund – was driven out by YCSO volunteers.

Authorities say their story is an important reminder to always bring adequate food, water, clothing layers and other essential survival supplies.