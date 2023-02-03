© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU Classical 106.1 in Prescott is currently down due to technical difficulties. Our engineers are working out a solution, but have not established an estimated time of service restoration. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

Missing couple, dog rescued after days trapped in snow and ice

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 3, 2023 at 6:14 AM MST
328842911_884831856179399_3859977093445402989_n.jpg
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office
An elderly couple and their dog who went missing earlier this week were rescued Thursday after spending two nights trapped in snow and ice south of Prescott.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says the couple became stuck in treacherous road conditions on Senator Highway and had to spend two nights in their vehicle.

They ultimately conserved their fuel and had enough food and water with them to survive until rescuers found them Thursday after an extensive search.

The couple was airlifted to safety and their dog – Daphnee the Dachshund – was driven out by YCSO volunteers.

Authorities say their story is an important reminder to always bring adequate food, water, clothing layers and other essential survival supplies.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newsYavapai County Sheriff's OfficePrescottrescue
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF