Holbrook police search for woman missing since 2021

The Holbrook Police Department continues to search for a 33-year-old woman who’s been missing for nearly a year-and-a-half.

They say Candace Manuelito walked away from her mother’s vehicle in September 2021 in Holbrook.

She was last seen wearing khaki pants and black shoes and was carrying a black and yellow shoulder bag.

She’s a member of the Navajo Nation and is 5-foot-2-inches tall, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials ask anyone with information to call the Holbrook Police Department at (928) 524-3991.