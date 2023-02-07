Public comment period for Bill Williams Mountain project to open this month

Kaibab National Forest officials will soon held public meetings on a mining exploration project at the base of Bill Williams Mountain near Williams.

The Forest Service is considering a proposal from a cement company to explore for an additive used in cement known as pozzolan at the eastern base of the mountain.

The environmental analysis process will start with a public scoping period, during which the Forest Service will collect formal public comments and host public meetings.

The dates of the public meetings are set to be released later this month.

A draft plan can be viewed on the Kaibab National Forest’s website.