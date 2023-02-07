© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Public comment period for Bill Williams Mountain project to open this month

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 7, 2023 at 6:35 AM MST
Bill Williams Mountain
USFS
Bill Williams Mountain towers over the City of Williams.

Kaibab National Forest officials will soon held public meetings on a mining exploration project at the base of Bill Williams Mountain near Williams.

The Forest Service is considering a proposal from a cement company to explore for an additive used in cement known as pozzolan at the eastern base of the mountain.

The environmental analysis process will start with a public scoping period, during which the Forest Service will collect formal public comments and host public meetings.

The dates of the public meetings are set to be released later this month.

A draft plan can be viewed on the Kaibab National Forest’s website.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newsWilliams ArizonaKaibab National Forestmining
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF