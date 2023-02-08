Arizona House votes to lift school spending cap

With just weeks to go, state House lawmakers agreed Tuesday to allow Arizona school districts to spend more money this academic year than they already have.

The measure passed despite criticism from GOP members who questioned how schools are spending money now. The Senate now needs to approve the same language before a March 1 deadline.

If they don’t, schools would be forced to cut nearly $1.4 million from their budgets in the last few months of the academic year.

Advocates warn this would seriously impact students across the state, especially those in rural areas.

This will only take care of current spending and schools could find themselves in the same position for the next academic year.