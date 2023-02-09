Navajo County Sheriff searching for woman missing since November

The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for a missing Lakeside woman who’s been missing since November.

Cristal Gail Roberson-Johnson, 44, was last seen leaving the Elkhorn RV Park in Lakeside on foot on Oct. 31 or Nov. 1, 2022.

She hasn’t been seen since and officials say she requires medication and may be in need of assistance. She was last seen wearing a camo jacket and blue jeans with a black-and-white checkered bag.

She is 5-foot-4-inches tall, 130 to 140 pounds with green eyes and red hair dyed purple.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts should contact the Navajo County Sheriff's Office at 928-414-1627.