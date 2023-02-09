© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo County Sheriff searching for woman missing since November

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 9, 2023 at 8:27 AM MST
Navajo County Sheriff's Office

The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for a missing Lakeside woman who’s been missing since November.

Cristal Gail Roberson-Johnson, 44, was last seen leaving the Elkhorn RV Park in Lakeside on foot on Oct. 31 or Nov. 1, 2022.

She hasn’t been seen since and officials say she requires medication and may be in need of assistance. She was last seen wearing a camo jacket and blue jeans with a black-and-white checkered bag.

She is 5-foot-4-inches tall, 130 to 140 pounds with green eyes and red hair dyed purple.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts should contact the Navajo County Sheriff's Office at 928-414-1627.

KNAU STAFF
