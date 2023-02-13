© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Wind, cold temperatures, and another round of snow for northern and central Arizona

Published February 13, 2023 at 2:35 PM MST
Published February 13, 2023 at 2:35 PM MST
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for much of the region until 11:00 p.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service says the greater Flagstaff area could receive up to 4" of snow before the warning expires.

A separate Winter Storm Warming will to into effect Tuesday at 6 a.m. through early Wednesday morning as a second storm system impacts the region.

Forecasters expect this second storm could bring between 9" and 13" of snow to Flagstaff and the surrounding areas, while Sedona and Prescott could see about 3" to 4". Lower-lying elevations will likely see a light dusting.

This second storm will be accompanied by strong winds and very cold temperatures.

The Arizona Department of Transportation expects this storm front to cause hazardous driving conditions and visibility issues. ADOT advises drivers to delay travel if possible, and leave prepared if you must drive.

Motorists can stay up to date on weather and highway conditions by following National Weather Service forecasts (weather.gov/fgz/WinterWeather), visiting ADOT’s Traveler Information site at az511.gov or calling 511 for highway conditions.

winter storm warning snow Northern Arizona
KNAU STAFF
