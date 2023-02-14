ADOT warns of dangerous driving conditions amid heavy snow and wind

Arizona transportation officials are urging drivers to postpone travel in northern Arizona amid a significant winter storm.

Snow is expected to fall into this evening creating potentially slick and hazardous conditions.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says those who must drive should pack an emergency kit and download the AZ511 app for road conditions.

ADOT has closed State Route 64 on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon along with State Route 89A through Oak Creek Canyon north of Sedona because of the snowy conditions.

The National Weather Service says in addition to the snow, wind gusts of more than 50 miles per hour could create dangerous whiteout conditions on roads and highways.