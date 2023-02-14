NAU campus to close early Tuesday as winter storm brings heavy snow to the region

The Flagstaff campus of Northern Arizona University will close at 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon because of winter weather conditions.

According to NAU, classes beginning after that time will be canceled and university offices will close. Shuttles will run until 4:30 p.m. and campus dining locations will close at 8 p.m.

School officials say any changes to Wednesday schedules will be sent out by text and email by 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. They say students, faculty and staff outside the Flagstaff campus should plan for normal schedules Tuesday and remote employees should continue to work. Faculty members will decide how students will make up work.

It comes are the Flagstaff Unified School District and many local charter schools canceled classes Tuesday because of a winter storm expected to bring more than a foot of snow to some high-elevation areas of northern Arizona.

In addition, nonessential City of Flagstaff facilities will also close at 5 p.m. Tuesday and officials say the city’s snowplows will operate 24 hours a day to clear roads.