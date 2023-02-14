School closures and delays for Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Some regional schools will be closed or delayed Wednesday, February 15, 2023, due to a powerful winter storm impacting the region. Most private and charter schools follow the lead of the larger district in the area. However, families, students,
teachers and school staff may want to check their individual school’s websites and social media feeds for specific information.
Here is a running list of closures and delays:
CLOSURES:
- Page Unified School District
- Window Rock Unified School District
DELAYS:
- Flagstaff Unified School District is on a 2-hour delay with alternate morning and afternoon bus stops for Kachina Village, Munds Park and Mountainaire
- All Flagstaff Montessori Schools are on a 2-hour delay with no early child care before 9:30 a.m.
- Ganado Unified School District is on a 2-hour delay
- Humboldt and Chino Valley School Districts are on a 2-hour delay
- Coconino Community College Flagstaff campus will open at noon, the Page campus will not be on a delayed schedule