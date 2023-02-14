School closures and delays for Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Some regional schools will be closed or delayed Wednesday, February 15, 2023, due to a powerful winter storm impacting the region. Most private and charter schools follow the lead of the larger district in the area. However, families, students,

teachers and school staff may want to check their individual school’s websites and social media feeds for specific information.

Here is a running list of closures and delays:

CLOSURES:



Page Unified School District

Window Rock Unified School District

DELAYS: