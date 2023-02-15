Prescott National Forest warns of impassable roads following snowstorm

Prescott National Forest officials are asking visitors to stay off parts of the Senator Highway south of Prescott as this week’s storm has created hazardous driving conditions and made some of the route impassible.

They recommend those traveling to Crown King to use County Road 178 instead.

The Forest Service doesn’t remove snow or plow roads during the winter months.

There are significant accumulations in many areas of Yavapai County which caused vehicles to become stuck and traveler to slide off the road and become stranded.

Officials say the winter storm may have made roads across the forest impassable and that many areas have little to no cell phone reception for emergency calls.

They urge visitors to be prepared and check local and extended forecasts before traveling.