KNAU and Arizona News

Mohave County detectives seek information on 1989 cold case

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 16, 2023 at 6:16 AM MST
Marina Ramos.jpg
Mohave County Sheriff's Office
Investigators used DNA analysis to identify the body of then-28-year-old Marina Ramos of Bakersfield, California.

Mohave County authorities have identified a woman found dead in 1989 and are now seeking details about a man possibly connected with her killing.

Investigators used DNA analysis to identify then-28-year-old Marina Ramos of Bakersfield, California. She was last seen in August 1989 and her body was found on Old Temple Bar Road off White Hills Road in December of that year.

Officials note her two young daughters – Elizabeth Lisa Ramos and Jasmin Maria Ramos – have also been missing.

suspect Fernando composite sketch.jpg
Mohave County Sheriff's Office
Authorities have released a sketch of the man wanted in connection with the 1989 killing of Marina Ramos in Mohave County.

Ramos was last known to be with a man known only as Fernando, and she and her daughters were seen driving with him in a black SUV headed to his Ontario, Calif., home.

The agency has released a sketch of the man and asked anyone with information to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 extension 4408.

