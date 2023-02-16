Red states join push to legalize magic mushrooms for therapy

Lawmakers throughout the U.S. are weighing proposals to legalize psychedelic mushrooms for people. They say alarming suicide rates and a shortage of traditional mental health practitioners have led them to consider research into alternative treatments for depression and anxiety, including so-called magic mushrooms.

Unlike the push to remove criminal penalties for drug use that saw success at the ballot box in Oregon and Colorado over the past few years, legalization efforts underway in red and blue states focus on allowing magic mushrooms to be consumed under supervision.

Legislation to allow research on the therapeutic benefits of psilocybin is under consideration in states across the political spectrum this year, including in Arizona, Hawaii and Oklahoma.