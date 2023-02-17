Competitors, spectators gather in Phoenix for annual World Championship Hoop Dance Contest

© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
The annual World Championship Hoop Dance Contest is this weekend at the Heard Museum in Phoenix. American Indian and Canadian First Nations dancers will be judged in five divisions for five different skills: precision, timing, showmanship, creativity and speed.

Indigenous hoop dance combines tradition, history, creativity and individuality. It is commonly passed down from one generation to the next, often taught by a family member or close friend. Experienced dancers teach the intricate footwork and storytelling to younger generations of dancers.

The art is performed by many Indigenous cultures with roots in healing ceremonies. Traditional hoops were typically made from willow trees. Modern hoops are often made from reeds or plastic pipe which hold up better for traveling.

The first championship contest was held in 1991 at the New Mexico State Fair.

Information about this weekend’s event is at www.heard.org/event/hoop.

