KNAU and Arizona News

Hobbs invalidates $210 million in COVID grant funds issued by Ducey

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 17, 2023 at 6:24 AM MST
Ducey.jpg

Gov. Katie Hobbs has recalled $210 million in COVID relief grants given out by her predecessor Doug Ducey. Her attorney says the money was handed out illegally.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, which was established to help with pandemic-related issues.

Hobbs administration officials accuse Ducey’s administration of giving 19 grants to 16 private organizations days after a waiver of the state’s competitive grant process expired.

The grants Hobbs rescinded were all awarded in Ducey’s final three days in office.

A spokesperson for the former governor defended the grants to KJZZ and said all were administered per ARPA guidelines.

KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newsKatie HobbsDoug DuceyCOVID-19American Rescue Plan
KNAU STAFF
