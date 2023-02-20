© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Griner re-signs with PHX Mercury after release from Russian prison

By Associated Press
Published February 20, 2023 at 1:58 PM MST
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi, left, high-fives teammate Brittney Griner during a 2014 WNBA basketball game in Phoenix. Griner plans to return to the Mercury on a one-year contract, a source tells the AP.
Matt York / AP

Olympic gold medalist and WNBA star Brittney Griner has re-signed with the Phoenix Mercury after being released from a Russian prison earlier this year. Griner was imprisoned for nearly a year on drug-related charges. She was freed as part of a prisoner exchange.

Griner, who was a free agent, has signed a one-year contract with Phoenix. That’s according to a person who spoke with the Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The 6-foot-9 center played for the Mercury in 2021, helping the team reach the WNBA finals. Griner played for a Russian team in the off season. She spent 10 months in a Russian prison after cannabis vape cartridges were allegedly found in her luggage.

