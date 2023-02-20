Tiger cub found in crate in New Mexico gets new home at animal sanctuary

A Bengal tiger cub found by Albuquerque police in a dog crate last month now has a new home in Colorado.

Officials at the ABQ BioPark Zoo, where the 4-month-old cub has been receiving care, told the Albuquerque Journal he was transferred to The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg, Colorado. Caretakers there have named him Duke after Albuquerque’s nickname of Duke City.

Albuquerque police officers found the cub while serving search warrants last month on two residences thought to be illegally possessing a tiger. New Mexico bans residents from keeping tigers as pets.

Federal law now prohibits private owners from keeping tigers as pets or for breeding purposes.