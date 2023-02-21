Northern Arizona schools cancel, delay classes because of winter storm
School officials in northern Arizona have canceled or delayed classes for Wed, Feb. 22 in some districts in anticipation of a major winter storm set to impact the region Tuesday night and Wednesday. Several inches of snow are expected in many high-elevation areas along with powerful and potentially damaging winds of up to 60 miles per hour. Transportation officials are also warning drivers of potential whiteout conditions and urge people to delay travel until the storm clears.
Classes canceled:
Flagstaff Unified School District
Northern Arizona University Mountain Campus
Coconino Community College Flagstaff campuses
Grand Canyon Unified School District
Williams Unified School District
Leading Edge Academy, Flagstaff
Flagstaff Junior Academy
Delayed start:
Window Rock Unified School District (staff report at normal time)