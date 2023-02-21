Northern Arizona schools cancel, delay classes because of winter storm

School officials in northern Arizona have canceled or delayed classes for Wed, Feb. 22 in some districts in anticipation of a major winter storm set to impact the region Tuesday night and Wednesday. Several inches of snow are expected in many high-elevation areas along with powerful and potentially damaging winds of up to 60 miles per hour. Transportation officials are also warning drivers of potential whiteout conditions and urge people to delay travel until the storm clears.

Classes canceled:

Flagstaff Unified School District

Northern Arizona University Mountain Campus

Coconino Community College Flagstaff campuses

Grand Canyon Unified School District

Williams Unified School District

Leading Edge Academy, Flagstaff

Flagstaff Junior Academy

Delayed start:

Window Rock Unified School District (staff report at normal time)