Coconino County opens warming shelter after power outages

Coconino County and the American Red Cross have opened a warming center in Flagstaff because of the extreme cold and power outages.

Members of the public who need to seek temporary shelter can go to Sinagua Middle School at 3950 E. Butler Ave. They can bring a bag or backpack of personal items and pets are allowed only with dog kennels or cat carriers and owners must provide pet food. Snacks and water will be available on site. County officials also ask residents to check on elderly or disabled neighbors to make sure they’re safe.

Meanwhile, thousands of residents across northern and central Arizona lost power Wednesday as a powerful winter storm brought snow and wind gusts of more than 75 miles per hour.

According to Arizona Public Service Company, homes in Munds Park, Flagstaff, and Show Low remained without power Wednesday afternoon as crews worked to restore electricity.

Outages are also continuing in Payson, Forest Lakes, Dewey, Chino Valley, Winslow and Polacca. In addition, thousands of homes throughout the southern portion of Arizona lost power amid the winter storm. A power outage map is on the APS website.

Several major highways in the region remained closed as Arizona Department of Transportation officials warn of treacherous blizzard conditions. They include Interstate 40 eastbound between US 93 and Winslow, I-40 westbound between Holbrook and US 93, I-17 northbound between State Route 179 and Flagstaff, SR 87 between Winslow and Payson, and US 180 north of Snowbowl Road.

Realtime traffic information is at az511.gov. ADOT officials urge people to avoid travel until the storm has passed but those who do drive should be prepared to spend extended time on the road in extreme winter conditions.