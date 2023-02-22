Earth Notes: Ancestral Hopi T-Doors

For a few centuries in the ancient southwest, T-doors were a unique architectural feature built at thousands of archaeological sites. Archaeologists named them T-doors because of their shape, which resembles a capital letter “T”, with a large, rectangular opening balanced on top of a smaller rectangle at the base.

T-Doors were made by ancestors of the Hopi and other Pueblo people during the time of their migrations. While their size varies, some of the largest T-doors were constructed at the Great Houses of Chaco Canyon and the Cliff Dwellings of Mesa Verde.

Archaeologists have long debated as to why T-doors were made. Some believe they had a practical purpose, such as allowing for easier access for people carrying packs or objects in their arms. Others think they were more symbolic, as they are often built on exterior walls, visible to anyone passing by. They are also depicted in rock art and in distinctive pottery made during the same time period.

From a Hopi perspective, T-doors are recognized as tangible monuments of Hopi history, marking the vast extent of landscapes once traversed and occupied by Hopi ancestors. They contain cultural metaphors that express social identity, indicating a lifeway firmly planted in the earth through the cultivation of corn and other crops.

T-door imagery continues to be expressed through various aspects of Hopi cultural life. the doors are reminders of the hardships endured and lessons learned over the generations. The values associated with the T-door continue to be honored and carried out through the true Hopi spirit of cooperation, humility, and respectful stewardship of ancestral Hopi homelands.

This Earth Note was written by Lyle Balenquah and produced by KNAU and the Sustainable Communities Program at Northern Arizona University.