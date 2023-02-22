© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
The snowstorm has caused an APS outage to our Prescott facility on Mt. Francis. No word yet on when service is expected to be restored. We’re grateful for the utility workers working in these conditions and hope they’ll remain safe. KNAU’s streaming service at KNAU.org remains online. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

More school closures Thursday as second winter storm set to wallop the region

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 22, 2023 at 6:51 PM MST
school closings and delays

School officials in some northern Arizona districts have canceled or delayed classes for Thu, Feb. 23, 2023, as a second powerful storm moves into the region Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service is calling for additional snowfall through Friday morning with anther 8-12" possible for some areas, including Flagstaff and Williams.

Transportation officials are warning of potential whiteout conditions and urge drivers to delay travel until the storm clears. Many roadways remain closed due to snowy, icy conditions. Current road conditions are at https://www.az511.com/, and on Twitter @ArizonaDOT.

Due to extreme cold and widespread power outages, Coconino County officials have opened a warming center in Flagstaff for people in need of temporary shelter. It's located at Sinagua Middle School, 3950 E. Butler Ave.

A second warming center has also opened in Munds Park where power outages are still being reported. It's located at the Munds Park Community Church, 17670 S. Munds Ranch Rd.

SCHOOL CLOSURES FOR FEB. 23, 2023:

  • Flagstaff Unified School District
  • Williams Unified School District
  • Pine Forest Charter School
  • All four Flagstaff Montessori Schools
  • Ash Fork Unified School District #31

SCHOOL DELAYS FOR FEB. 23, 2023:

