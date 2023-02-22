Thousands without power as winter storm brings heavy winds to northern Arizona

Thousands of power outages have been reported in and near Flagstaff as a major winter storm has brought heavy, damaging winds to the region.

According to Arizona Public Service Company, nearly 2,900 homes are without power in the Kachina Village area along with more than 3,200 in Munds Park.

In addition, about 1,700 customers in Flagstaff's Country Club neighborhood and several homes near Townsend Winona Road have reported outages due to the storm.

More than 1,600 homes are without power in Show Low.

APS also says customers in Dewey, Bellemont, Blue Ridge, Forest Lakes, Payson, Prescott and elsewhere are also without power.

The company says field personnel will be dispatched to determine the cause of the outages as the storm passes and when conditions are safe.

The National Weather Service says wind gusts could reach out 75 miles per hour in Flagstaff throughout the day Wednesday with additional snow expected. Single-digit temperatures are in the forecast Wednesday night with another round of snow Thursday.

The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed several northern Arizona highways including Interstate 40 between US Highway 93 and the Arizona-New Mexico state line, State Route 87 between Winslow and Payson, US 180 north of Snowbowl Road, along with I-17 between SR-179 and Flagstaff, and several other highways.

See az511.gov for the most up to date traffic information.