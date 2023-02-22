© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Wisconsin man dies during Grand Canyon hike

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 22, 2023 at 5:54 AM MST
GC-Corkscrew.jpg
NPS Photo
The Devil's Corkscrew on the Bright Angel Trail, located approximately six miles from the South Rim.

The National Park Service says a 56-year-old Wisconsin man was found dead on a Grand Canyon trail last week.

The hiker was found unresponsive on the Bright Angel Trail below Havasupai Gardens on Friday afternoon.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Park service officials say the Pewaukee, Wisconsin man was attempting a day hike from the Rim to the Colorado River and back.

The death is currently under investigation by NPS and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

