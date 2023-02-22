Wisconsin man dies during Grand Canyon hike

The National Park Service says a 56-year-old Wisconsin man was found dead on a Grand Canyon trail last week.

The hiker was found unresponsive on the Bright Angel Trail below Havasupai Gardens on Friday afternoon.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Park service officials say the Pewaukee, Wisconsin man was attempting a day hike from the Rim to the Colorado River and back.

The death is currently under investigation by NPS and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.