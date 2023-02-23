© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema re-introduces legislation to clean up space debris

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 23, 2023 at 1:39 PM MST
Astronauts work to install the alpha magnetic spectrometer on the International Space Station on May 26, 2011.
NASA
Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema has re-introduced bipartisan legislation that would create a program to clean up space debris. According to a press release from Sinema’s office, the ORBITS Act is aimed at improving national security, communications reliability, and protecting American astronauts.

Space debris is defined as any human-made object in orbit that does not serve a useful purpose. Currently, there are an estimated 25,000 space debris objects large enough to be tracked.

Space debris can pose a threat to the environment, as well as to the International Space Station, U.S. military and scientific satellites, and commercial communications satellites.

Sinema’s legislation would direct NASA, the Department of Commerce’s Office of Space Commerce, and the National Space Council to publish a list of debris that pose the greatest risk.

Senator Sinema is currently serving in her new role as Chair of the Space and Science Subcommittee.

