KNAU and Arizona News

Poll shows Arizonans support land and water conservation

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 23, 2023 at 5:52 AM MST
John Fowler/Flickr
A new survey shows a large number of Arizonans support preserving the state’s land and water.

The annual Colorado College State of the Rockies poll, which surveys the views of voters in eight Mountain West states, including Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, New Mexico, Montana, Nevada, Idaho, and Arizona, found that the majority support conservation goals like protecting wildlife habitats and migration routes, ensuring healthier forests, preventing light pollution that blocks out stars, and safeguarding drinking water.

This year’s survey shows Arizona residents are concerned by drought and water conservation.

Sixty-two percent also said they support a permanent ban on uranium mining near the Grand Canyon.

