The snowstorm has caused an APS outage to our Prescott facility on Mt. Francis. No word yet on when service is expected to be restored. We’re grateful for the utility workers working in these conditions and hope they’ll remain safe. KNAU’s streaming service at KNAU.org remains online. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona governor vetoes bill eliminating tax on rentals

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 24, 2023 at 5:56 AM MST
Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, center, is flanked by Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma, R-Glendale, left, and Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, right, at Hobbs' state of the state address at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix on Jan. 9, 2023. On Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, Hobbs' office released its budget proposal, including her plan to seek a repeal of a massive expansion of Arizona's school voucher program.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Thursday vetoed a bill that would have eliminated taxes on apartments and rental homes.

Hobbs, a Democrat, said there was no guarantee landlords would pass along the savings to renters. The measure includes language requiring the savings flow to renters, but legislative lawyers say that may be unconstitutional.

“If we are going to promise relief to renters, it's important that we are able to ensure they actually receive it,” Hobbs wrote in a veto letter. “For working families faced with ever-increasing rental prices, this proposal just doesn't fit the bill.”

The state does not tax rent payments, but many local governments do. Critics said the measure would eliminate a major source of revenue for local governments and force them to raise other taxes or cut services.

The measure included millions of dollars for local governments that have a rental tax in an attempt to offset the loss of revenue. Hobbs said such a large expenditure should be debated as part of budget negotiations.

Supporters said the bill would help renters, who tend to have lower incomes than homeowners, deal with rapidly rising housing costs.

Associated Press
