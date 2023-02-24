© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Federal officials propose plan to prevent invasive fish from spawning in Colorado River

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published February 24, 2023
Smallmouth bass
National Park Service
/
National Park Service officials will begin efforts to eradicate the non-native predatory smallmouth bass and green sunfish in areas below Glen Canyon Dam. The species pose a danger to the threatened humpback chub.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is seeking public input on a plan to prevent smallmouth bass from spawning downstream of Glen Canyon Dam.

Officials say the historically low levels in Lake Powell result in warm water being released from the dam which creates ideal spawning conditions for the predatory invasive species.

The bureau wants to prevent the bass from establishing in the Colorado River between the dam and the confluence of the Little Colorado River and could try to reduce the water temperature and change the flow velocity from the dam.

Smallmouth bass are a major threat to native fish including the federally protected humpback chub that live at the confluence.

A draft environmental assessment is available on the Bureau of Reclamation’s website.

Glen Canyon Dam Lake Powell invasive species humpback chub U.S. Bureau of Reclamation
