© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Upper Colorado River basin snowpark has already reached average annual peak with more winter to come

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Alex Hager, KUNC
Published February 27, 2023 at 5:55 AM MST
PHOTO1 SKIER.JPG
Alex Hager
/
KUNC
A skier cruises down Snowmass ski area, where January brought heavy snow to the mountains that supply the majority of the Colorado River's water. Scientists say this could provide a temporary boost to shrinking reservoirs.

Snow totals in the upper Colorado River basin have already reached their average annual peak, months earlier than usual.

High mountain snow is still piling up, past the normal amount that’s on the ground when it starts to melt off in the spring. Usually, that total isn’t reached until early April.

Mountain snow turns into the Colorado River, which supplies water to 40 million people throughout the Southwest.

Climate scientists say this wet winter is likely to help prop up depleted reservoirs, but won’t be enough to turn around a decades-long megadrought.

The Southwest would need five or six consecutive wet winters to chip away at the supply-demand imbalance that is straining the region’s water supply.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newssnowcolorado riverWINTERarizona drought
Alex Hager, KUNC
See stories by Alex Hager, KUNC