KNAU and Arizona News

NAU cancels classes on Flagstaff, Yavapai and Show Low campuses Wednesday

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published February 28, 2023 at 4:38 PM MST
Northern Arizona University has canceled in-person classes Wednesday on multiple campuses as a major winter storm is predicted to bring up to two feet of snow in some areas.

NAU’s Flagstaff, Yavapai and Show Low campuses will close and officials are discouraging travel. Students, faculty and staff outside these campuses should plan for regular class schedules and working hours along with remote employees.

In Flagstaff, campus dining locations will be open for weekend hours and close at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

In addition, NAU shuttles won’t be running, and the university is asking people to use caution as crews work to remove snow.

