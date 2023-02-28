Wild Mexican gray wolf population grows for seventh consecutive year

The population of wild Mexican gray wolves in the Southwest has exceeded 200 for the first time since the species was reintroduced 25 years ago. Wildlife officials confirmed the numbers in their annual count of the endangered animals.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department says at least 241 Mexican wolves are now roaming parts of eastern Arizona and New Mexico. It’s a 23 percent increase from 2021 and marks the seventh consecutive year of population growth. According to officials, wild Mexican wolf numbers have doubled since 2017 and the population is now made up of a minimum of 59 packs. They also say the number of wolf deaths has declined in the last five years with a dozen confirmed last year.

“To go from zero wild Mexican wolves at the start to 241 today is truly remarkable," said Mexican Wolf Recovery Coordinator Brady McGee in a statement.

Mexican wolves are the rarest subspecies of gray wolf in North America and are listed separately under the Endangered Species Act. For decades they’ve struggled to regain a foothold in the Southwest, as illegal killings and a lack of genetic diversity have limited population growth.

Wolf advocates have long called for more captive-born wolf releases and an expansion of the animal’s territory farther into northern Arizona.

“As the population continues to grow, we anticipate more and more wolves will follow their instincts to disperse to the abundant suitable habitat in northern Arizona and New Mexico," said Emily Renn, executive director of the Grand Canyon Wolf Recovery Project, in a statement. "Now is the time to ensure the protection of wolves wherever they roam, including north of Interstate 40, and allow them to fulfill their important ecological role across our southwest landscapes."