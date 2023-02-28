© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Wild Mexican gray wolf population grows for seventh consecutive year

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published February 28, 2023 at 2:52 PM MST
Mexican gray wolf
Mexican Wolf Interagency Field Team via AP
/
This Jan. 27, 2023 image provided by the Mexican Wolf Interagency Field Team shows Grace Dougan, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service volunteer, carrying a sedated wolf during the agency's annual survey near Aragon, N.M. A team conducts a health check and attaches a collar to the wolf before releasing it back into the wild. The agency released the survey results Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, saying there are at least 241 wolves in the wild in New Mexico and Arizona.

The population of wild Mexican gray wolves in the Southwest has exceeded 200 for the first time since the species was reintroduced 25 years ago. Wildlife officials confirmed the numbers in their annual count of the endangered animals.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department says at least 241 Mexican wolves are now roaming parts of eastern Arizona and New Mexico. It’s a 23 percent increase from 2021 and marks the seventh consecutive year of population growth. According to officials, wild Mexican wolf numbers have doubled since 2017 and the population is now made up of a minimum of 59 packs. They also say the number of wolf deaths has declined in the last five years with a dozen confirmed last year.

“To go from zero wild Mexican wolves at the start to 241 today is truly remarkable," said Mexican Wolf Recovery Coordinator Brady McGee in a statement.

Mexican wolves are the rarest subspecies of gray wolf in North America and are listed separately under the Endangered Species Act. For decades they’ve struggled to regain a foothold in the Southwest, as illegal killings and a lack of genetic diversity have limited population growth.

Wolf advocates have long called for more captive-born wolf releases and an expansion of the animal’s territory farther into northern Arizona.

“As the population continues to grow, we anticipate more and more wolves will follow their instincts to disperse to the abundant suitable habitat in northern Arizona and New Mexico," said Emily Renn, executive director of the Grand Canyon Wolf Recovery Project, in a statement. "Now is the time to ensure the protection of wolves wherever they roam, including north of Interstate 40, and allow them to fulfill their important ecological role across our southwest landscapes."

Mexican Gray Wolves Endangered Species Arizona Game and Fish Department U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan joined KNAU's newsroom as executive producer in 2013. He covers a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a frequent contributor to NPR.
