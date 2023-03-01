NAU announces 2-hour delay Thursday amid winter storm

Northern Arizona University will delay the start of classes by two hours at its Flagstaff, Show Low and Yavapai campuses Thursday following today’s major winter storm.

Classes scheduled before 10 a.m. will be canceled and university offices will be also open at 10 a.m.

Officials say they delay is designed to give NAU, city and county crews time to remove snow and allow people to travel safely.

Campus dining will also be on a delayed schedule Thursday. Designated essential employees should report at regular times.

Students, faculty and staff on all other NAU campuses should plan for normal class schedules and working hours.