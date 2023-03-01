School closures and delays for Thursday, March 2, 2023

Another round of school closures and delays is planned for Thursday, March 2, 2023, as a powerful winter storm moves through the region. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 11 a.m. Thursday for areas above 4,000 ft.

CLOSED:

Williams Unified School District

DELAYED START:

Flagstaff Unified School District on a 2-hour delay

Flagstaff Montessori Schools on a 2-hour delay

Northern Arizona University on a 2-hour delay

Grand Canyon Unified School District on a 2-hour delay

Prescott Unified School District on a 2-hour delay

Page Unified School District on a 2-hour delay

Window Rock Unified School District on a 2-hour delay

Ash Fork Unified School District #31 on a 2-hour delay

Coconino Community College on a 2-hour delay

City of Flagstaff employees on a 2-hour delay

This is a developing list and will be updated as more information becomes available.

