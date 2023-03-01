School closures and delays for Thursday, March 2, 2023
Another round of school closures and delays is planned for Thursday, March 2, 2023, as a powerful winter storm moves through the region. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 11 a.m. Thursday for areas above 4,000 ft.
CLOSED:
Williams Unified School District
DELAYED START:
Flagstaff Unified School District on a 2-hour delay
Flagstaff Montessori Schools on a 2-hour delay
Northern Arizona University on a 2-hour delay
Grand Canyon Unified School District on a 2-hour delay
Prescott Unified School District on a 2-hour delay
Page Unified School District on a 2-hour delay
Window Rock Unified School District on a 2-hour delay
Ash Fork Unified School District #31 on a 2-hour delay
Coconino Community College on a 2-hour delay
City of Flagstaff employees on a 2-hour delay
This is a developing list and will be updated as more information becomes available.